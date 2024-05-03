Your friendships enrich your life. They’re good for your health, too. Studies show that people who have good friends and good relationships are healthier, happier and may live longer. That’s why maintaining your social life might be the perfect supplement to your ulcerative colitis care. “Whether you have IBD or not, social isolation is not healthy for human beings,” says Marci Reiss, a licensed clinical social worker and founder and president of the IBD Support Foundation. During a flare, you might feel like hiding at home, but ulcerative colitis doesn’t mean your social life and relationships have to end. Managing your friendships while managing your condition is a balancing act that you can learn.

Getting Support You’re close with your friends, so it might help to tell them about your condition. That doesn’t mean you have to tell everyone, and you don’t have to tell them everything. “Bathroom talk -- diarrhea, urgency -- is not easy to share, and no one is ever coached in how to explain this to people,” Reiss says. Her advice? Carefully choose whom you tell and exactly what you tell them.