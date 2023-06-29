How Can Ulcerative Colitis Affect Your Cholesterol? What to Know

June 29, 2023 – What should ulcerative colitis patients know about cholesterol management?

It’s estimated that 200 out of every 100,000 Americans have ulcerative colitis, or UC. And that's a figure that’s doubled over 2 recent decades. UC is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The condition occurs in the innermost lining of the colon and rectum, causing sores inside your digestive tract. UC can alternate between flare-ups and periods of remission.

UC patients not only have to deal with treating and managing digestive problems related to their IBD – they’re also at higher risk for cardiovascular disease. This risk exists even though UC patients tend to have lower cholesterol levels than patients thought to be “traditionally” at risk of heart attacks and strokes.

A new study from researchers in the Netherlands found that IBD patients’ cardiovascular risk factors may be underestimated because of the absence of things like high cholesterol.

“Patients with IBD show lower levels of total cholesterol, HDL-c and LDL-c, as compared to the general population,” said study co-author Jasmijn Sleutjes, MD, researcher in the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam. “This observation is more clearly seen in patients with active disease. It’s referred to as the so-called ‘lipid paradox’ – the reverse correlation between lipid levels and inflammatory markers.”