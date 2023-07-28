Playing Through the Pain of Ulcerative Colitis

July 28, 2023 – What is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the term “game-changer”? For two-time Olympian, three-time Women’s World Cup player, and former professional soccer player Rosie White, it’s a condition called ulcerative colitis, and it would be a takeover that neither she nor her teammates anticipated.

“I was playing collegiate soccer at UCLA and also playing for the New Zealand national team, and I started feeling symptoms during an international game,” White said. “And I just thought that I was sick, had diarrhea, or had eaten something funny.”

“There was blood in my stool, and I was like, “this is not normal; this is not something I’ve experienced before.”

Rosie White

At the time, White was 19, an age when ulcerative colitis commonly emerges. The disorder is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes irritation, inflammation, and holes (ulcers) in the lining of the colon. For many, ulcerative colitis stalks and colors every part of life. Symptoms, which might include severe diarrhea, bowel urgency, cramps, pain, and fatigue, can literally stop people in their tracks, or in White’s case, interrupt a pivotal 100th celebratory game intended to mark her career with the New Zealand Ferns.