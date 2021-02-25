The Emotional Side of Lung Cancer

Ashley Stringer of Edmond, OK, was shocked to learn in 2017 that she had lung cancer. The mom of two, who was 34 years old at the time, exercised regularly, tried to eat healthy foods, and had never smoked. “How can this be happening to me?” she remembers thinking. “‘Am I going to die? Will I get to raise my children? What will they miss out on?’ There was a lot of fear and anxiety.”

At first, everything felt overwhelming to Stringer: the tests she needed, waiting to find out if and how much her cancer had spread, learning about treatments, and going through surgery.

“There was a lot of sadness. I kept thinking, ‘Why do I have to go through this journey?’” Stringer says. “And I felt anger, because it didn’t seem fair.”

A serious condition like lung cancer can trigger a wide range of emotions such as grief, anger, and feeling helpless. Everyone is different, so there’s no “normal” way to feel. But no matter where you are in your journey, these strategies can help you handle the emotions.