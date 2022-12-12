Finding out that you have non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is often overwhelming. And so is telling others about your diagnosis.

You may worry how others will react. You may not want your friends and family to worry or to treat you differently, says Jacob Sands, MD, lung cancer specialist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

But talking about it is important. Your friends and family can offer the support you need, such as a shoulder to lean on, a ride to the doctor’s office, or extra pair of hands at home.

So how do you let people know? There’s no one right way. But the following steps may help the conversation go easier for you and your loved ones.