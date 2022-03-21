Considering a Clinical Trial When You Have COPD

By Jean Rommes, as told to Kendall Morgan

I knew in 1985 that I probably had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I first came across the condition in an article, looked it up, and discovered I had all the classic symptoms. But I didn’t do anything about it until 2000, when I finally went to my primary care doctor about it.

I always knew I was more short of breath than other people. A spirometry test, which measures how much you can breathe in and out, showed my lungs were only working at 37%. I had a definitive diagnosis of COPD, which was very unusual at the time, especially in a small community like mine in Iowa.

There wasn’t a whole lot to choose from as far as treatments go. My doctor prescribed inhalers and sent me on my way. They helped, but to be perfectly honest, it was like a gut punch. I thought, “Well, I guess that’s it. Let nature take its course.” I didn’t really see good options for myself. I let things go for a couple of years. I gained weight. I barely moved. At work, if I had to walk somewhere, I’d make three stops on the way there and four on the way back to catch my breath. I suspect I was at least mildly clinically depressed.