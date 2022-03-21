How Lifestyle Changes Helped Minimize My COPD Episodes

By Edi Mesa, as told to Hallie Levine

I was diagnosed with COPD about 6 years ago at the age of 22. I battled sarcoma lung cancer in my teens, which damaged my lungs. But finding out I had COPD was more shattering. I could hide cancer, but I couldn’t hide my COPD.

I always saw myself sky diving and hiking, but the reality is that something as simple as a long car ride can take a toll on me and lead to bedrest for several days. But I’ve also found that certain lifestyle changes can give me relief from some of my worst COPD symptoms. Here’s what I do:

I always wear a mask. When mask mandates went into place during the COVID-19 pandemic, I didn’t bat an eye: I’ve been wearing them for years. Here in California, I live in a big dust bowl. Just going outside can trigger a COPD flare. I love Vogmasks. They’re expensive -- about $30 each -- but high quality and stylish. I put them on everywhere I go, whether it’s to the grocery store or just outdoors for a walk. Before COVID, I’d get a lot of stares, and people moved away from me. Now everyone wears them, so it doesn’t seem so unusual. It’s gotten to the point where if I don’t wear one when I leave my house, I feel it. After a couple of hours, I find that I can’t take a full breath anymore.

I exercise every day. Research shows that the more fit you are, the better your quality of life with COPD. I’ve always been active, but a couple of years ago I added in strength training as well. I started with 2-pound weights and did very simple exercises like bicep curls and arm circles. Over time, I worked my way up to heavier ones. I also did pulmonary rehabilitation in 2019, which helped a lot. The instructor really pushed me. If I was biking, for example, he never let me get a sympathy break or fully catch my breath. It was difficult, but it gave me confidence. I realized that I could push myself farther than I’d ever thought.