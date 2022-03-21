How to Manage Your COPD Flares

If you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), you’re probably no stranger to flares. These are sudden attacks where breathing and coughing symptoms get worse and stay that way. You could end up in the hospital if you don’t get treatment. If they’re not treated, they can lead to hospitalization and possibly death.

But if you take steps to address symptoms early and find ways to minimize triggers, you can dramatically lower your risk of flares, says David Mannino, MD, chair of the Department of Occupational Medicine and Environmental Health at the University of Kentucky.

Follow these tips:

Learn the symptoms. Some signs of a COPD flare can be obvious: shortness of breath, wheezing, more coughing, or a cough that comes with extra mucus. You might also get a fever. But sometimes, the first signs can be as simple as feeling fatigued or having trouble sleeping.

“Many of my patients with severe COPD simply say that they just don’t feel like themselves a couple days before more intense symptoms kick in,” Mannino says. This is important to pay attention to. Call your doctor and ask if your treatment plan needs to be changed -- even if you’re not having more obvious respiratory symptoms.