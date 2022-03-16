Treating and Managing Mild COPD

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can be easy to miss when it starts. That’s because you might not have any symptoms. But over time, you may start to cough a lot or feel short of breath when you’re active. Mild COPD might not seem like a big deal. But it’s important to act early. “If we think about overall management goals, we’re trying to both minimize symptoms but also prevent disease progression,” says Carolyn Rochester, MD, medical director of the Yale COPD Program. “This is of particular importance for people with mild COPD.” There’s no cure, but lifestyle changes and treatments can help you manage your COPD. Here’s what you need to know.

Will Quitting Smoking Help My COPD? Yes. Experts agree it’s the best thing you can do to keep your COPD from getting worse. If you don’t have symptoms, it might be the only kind of treatment you’ll need. It can be hard to exercise when you have COPD. But physical inactivity is linked to worse lung function over time, along with more hospitalizations and exacerbations. Carolyn Rochester, MD “Smoking cessation is essential and should be addressed at every health care visit for people who are continued smokers,” Rochester says.

Quitting smoking doesn’t just protect your lungs, it helps your medication work better. “When people are actively smoking or have active smoke exposure, they are inhaling irritants that may be countering the effects of their inhaled pharmacotherapies,” Rochester says. Here are some of her tips on types of firsthand or secondhand smoke to avoid: Cigarettes

Cigars

Pipes

Marijuana There’s ongoing research into the long-term health effects of electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes. But researchers agree they’re not good for your lungs. And while vaping may be less harmful than cigarette smoking, it can still worsen your COPD symptoms.