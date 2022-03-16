There’s no cure for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). But there are things you can do to stay active, breathe easier, and live longer -- even if your condition is more advanced. Ask your doctor about all of your treatment choices. You might need medicine, pulmonary rehab, oxygen therapy, or lifestyle changes. Your health care team will work with you to figure out what’s best.

What Lifestyle Changes Should I Make? If you smoke, quit. “There’s nothing that we can do, medically or surgically, that is going to be as beneficial to managing and improving your COPD as stopping smoking,” says Benjamin Seides, MD, medical director of interventional pulmonology at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. He says you’ll also want to do the following: Avoid lung irritants at home and work.

Eat healthy and stay active.

Get vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and pneumococcal diseases.

Which Medicines Help? Your treatment depends on your symptoms. Tell your doctor how often you have flare-ups. Here are some common medications they might give you: