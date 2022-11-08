If you have pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), it’s possible to lead an active, productive life. The key is to work closely with a specialist, usually a lung doctor (pulmonologist) or a heart doctor (cardiologist).

“The cardiologists who do this have an appreciation for the effect on the lungs, and the pulmonologists who do it have an appreciation for the impact on the heart. There are a lot of wonderful specialists,” says Jamie Garfield, MD, a pulmonologist and associate professor of thoracic medicine and surgery at Temple University.

Because PAH is a condition that can get worse over time, it’s important to get certain medical tests every few months. These help your doctor understand how well your treatments are working or if they’re not.

“This disease is not like one and done: You don’t just come in, you get started on a pill, and you’re done,” Garfield says.

Two exams your specialist might order are the 6-minute walk test and the echocardiogram.