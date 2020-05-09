In the early weeks of the pandemic, life seemed to come to a halt; life was more chaotic than ever. Sourdough starter bubbled away; morgue vans lined the street. It felt endless; it was only supposed to last a few weeks.

By the end of the first month, two and a half thousand people were dying each day. Yet in what became a hallmark of the pandemic’s surreality, for some it was oddly peaceful. “There was a simplicity to life,” says Daniel Rotsztain, an urban geographer in Toronto. “All of a sudden, you have no choice but to be where you are.”

Whatever early hope and optimism people harbored in March 2020, it soon disappeared. “Even by that first summer I was like, oh, things are different. ‘We’re all in this together’ crumbled,” says Rotsztain. “It was quite quick, actually, that the rug was pulled out from that pandemic innocence.”

Rotsztain, who tweeted about “nostalgia for the innocence of lockdown” in April of this year, isn’t alone in pining for those early days. With coronavirus stubbornly lingering, “pandemic fatigue” has fueled widespread longing for the perceived simplicities, innocence, and sense of togetherness of the early days of COVID-19.