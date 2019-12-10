Tracy also appreciated the way Pam connected with her as a parent. Pam was interested in everything that affected Jada’s life, including her mother’s health. That’s how Pam learned Tracy had lupus and was going through a rough spell.

“Anytime something is going on at home, I want the parents to tell me,” Pam says. “That way, I can give the kids that extra love or make sure the child is OK … that they’re not struggling.”

Jada graduated from kindergarten, but Pam and Tracy continued to stay in touch.

In 2018, Tracy told friends and family that she would need a new kidney. She also put the word out that in a few months, her doctors would be able to start testing possible donors.

It often takes years for people to get a kidney when they’re on a transplant center’s waiting list. The fastest way for Tracy to get one was to find someone she knew who was willing to donate a kidney.

Pam spoke up right away.

“When she told me that she was possibly going to have to have a kidney in the near future, I said ‘You let me know. And I’ll be the first one in line to be tested,’” Pam says.

But, Tracy says, lots of people told her they were willing to get tested -- 30 or more, she says. But not many followed up. In the end, Pam was one of only three people who actually went through an evaluation.