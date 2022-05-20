Sydney Evans had just returned from a hard-earned vacation in the Bahamas, a lazy, beachside break from her usual high-octane schedule: full-time work at a Washington, DC, nonprofit, a booming side business as a cake decorator, and leadership roles in her church.

Then came the morning when she couldn’t budge.

“I woke up and felt like there was a huge weight on my body,” says Evans, 36. “I literally could not move my arms or my legs. My mother had to come pick me up and take me to the hospital.”

It was the worst – but not the first – flare of unexplained symptoms Evans had been having for nearly 4 years. “I was always sick,” she says. “A lot of episodes of pericarditis, when the lining around the heart inflames. It puts pressure on your chest and makes it difficult to breathe.”

Back then, Evans didn’t know the “fancy words” that are now part of her medical lexicon. She just knew she felt terrible too much of the time. “I was having joint pain. I had a lot of bouts of pneumonia and bronchitis. I was in and out of hospitals. I didn’t have consistent health insurance, so I didn’t have a primary care practitioner who really knew me. It was easy for physicians to say, ‘You need to get more rest.’

“I was working full-time and killing it in my cake business. I vacationed a lot. That first year, I just assumed I was super-stressed out, super-overwhelmed, and maybe I did need to cut back.”