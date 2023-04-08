Headaches With Lupus Are Common. Are They Actually Migraine?

Aug. 4, 2023 -- Around 1.5 million Americans live with systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common form of lupus, and more than half of them regularly get headaches.

New research now shows that these often are not just normal headaches. For many, they’re actually migraines.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can attack any organ in the body – the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, joints, and blood cells. It is a chronic condition, meaning that patients may have flare-ups, but then other times they’ll be symptom-free. Inflammation is a prime cause of lupus.

The central nervous system also plays a major role in lupus headaches, said Amir Tolebeyan, MD, a neurologist and director of headache and facial pain at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

With lupus, the central nervous system, which consists of the brain and spinal cord, can be affected by antibodies that bind to nerve cells or blood vessels. Lupus can also cut off blood flow to nerves. All of this impacts the central nervous system and can lead to headaches. Inflammation of the brain can also directly cause headaches.