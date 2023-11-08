You May Be Increasing Your Skin Cancer Risk Without Knowing It

Nov. 28, 2023 -- The "sunscreen paradox" has confounded doctors of late: As more and more people use sunscreen, rates of melanoma and other skin cancers are going up.

The statistics on all types of skin cancer are sobering:

Invasive melanoma cases diagnosed annually increased 27% over the past 10 years.

The rate of basal cell carcinoma (BCC) has risen in all age groups in the country at a rate of nearly 10% each year, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Yale Medicine reports that s quamous cell carcinoma (SCC) has risen to nearly 1 million diagnosed cases in the U.S. per year.

Even cases of Merkel cell carcinoma , the rare, aggressive skin cancer that cause the recent death of singer Jimmy Buffet , is projected to jump to over 3,200 cases per year over the next 2 years.

Why is this happening? A new study from McGill University in Montreal might have solved some of the mystery: Many people may think sunscreen gives them free rein to tan or stay out in the sun as long as they want to.