Guy Buys: Grooming Essentials for Men

Some guys might not be willing to admit it, but men need to pamper their skin and hair. WebMD asked Paul M. Friedman, MD, director of the Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center in Houston, for his top product picks.

1. Neutrogena Men Sensitive Skin Oil-Free Moisture SPF 30, $6.99

This non-greasy formula has four (count 'em, four) chemical sunscreens that protect against both types of harmful ultraviolet light -- UVA and UVB rays -- and help prevent everything from wrinkles to skin cancer. Tell Dad to rub a tablespoonful on his face, neck, ears, and exposed scalp areas every morning, no matter the weather forecast (harmful rays get through clouds and rain).

2. Ahava Men's Exfoliating Cleansing Gel, $19

Good for dads with normal to oily skin, this scrub boasts aloe and ginseng to soothe and soften. Friedman recommends using it once a week to help prevent ingrown hairs that can result from shaving.

3. Redken for Men Go Clean Daily Care Shampoo, $11.50