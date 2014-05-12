Even when you exercise extra hard for “six-pack” abs, you might not get the results you want. That’s because it’s hard to lose abdominal fat, especially if you’re not exercising correctly. Make sure you’re following these 7 training to-dos.

1. Go Beyond Crunches and Sit-Ups There's a good reason these exercises are a go-to for abdominal training -- they work! But your muscles adapt quickly to certain exercises. If this happens, they may stop responding altogether. Changing your workout every 4-6 weeks will ensure the results keep coming. It’s also important to do a variety of movements to fully target all of the ab muscles, not just the “six-pack” -- aka the rectus abdominis. Other muscles include the external and internal obliques, which are located on the side of the trunk. Try side bridges, planks, hip-ups, bicycles, and Pilates for variety. You can also incorporate stability devices, and do crunches on a Swiss ball for an advanced move.

2. Give Your Abs a Break When it comes to training your abs, the more you do does not mean the more results you’ll get. As a matter of fact, doing too much can actually increase the risk of injury to the lower back. If you’re working your midsection on a daily basis, you’re probably overdoing it. Like all other muscles in your body, your abs need rest to fully recover and repair from a strenuous workout. A good abdominal workout should only be performed on 2 to 3 nonconsecutive days per week.