Oral Sex Plus Smoking a Cancer Danger for Men

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Oct. 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking and oral sex may be a deadly combo that raises a man's risk for head and neck cancer, a new study suggests.

The key factor is transmission of oral strains of the cancer-linked human papillomavirus (HPV), which can be passed through oral sex.

In fact, men who smoke and have five or more partners with whom they've had oral sex -- in this study, that typically meant cunnilingus -- have the highest risk of developing a type of head and neck cancer known as oropharyngeal cancer.

Dr. Otis Brawley is chief medical officer at the American Cancer Society. Reviewing the new study, he noted that "the incidence of oral HPV infection seems to be rising among white men in their 50s and 60s," perhaps due to increasing acceptance of oral sex.

Still, for most people, the risk of contracting an HPV-linked head-and-neck cancer remains very low, said lead researcher Amber D'Souza. She is an associate professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

D'Souza added that the risk is far lower among women and nonsmokers, and people who have few oral sex partners.

The new findings "should reassure people that cancer-causing oral HPV prevalence is low among most groups," D'Souza said.

But certain groups do have higher risk. One recent study found that 11 million American men are infected with oral HPV. That means one in nine U.S. males aged 18 to 69 is infected.

Brawley said that the increase is partly a result of the sexual revolution in the 1960s and 1970s. "The increase in oral sex led to the increased number of people with [oral] HPV," he said.

For the new study, D'Souza's team reviewed data on more than 13,000 people, aged 20 to 69, who took part in a major federal government survey and had been tested for oral HPV infection.

This survey is a nationally representative group, so it's likely that the vast majority of male participants who said they were the active partner in oral sex were heterosexual men engaging in cunnilingus.