Alcohol use disorder, sometimes called alcoholism, is a disease that tells you that you don’t have a disease. One of its many unspoken rules is that you must keep it hidden -- from yourself, and especially from family and friends. But when you’re ready, there are two important reasons to widen the circle.

1. Secrets and shame keep you sick. “Addiction thrives in isolation and recovery happens in community,” says Marvin Ventrell, CEO of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers. “In any substance use disorder, feeling shameful and keeping it a secret are all part of the condition, and we have to push through that to be well," says Ventrell, who is in long-term recovery. "We have a medical condition and it’s imperative to be able to talk to your friends and loved ones about it just as you would any other disease.”

2. You need and deserve support. No matter what form your recovery takes, you need help. That includes the guidance of professionals who understand the disease, and the support of loved ones who can check in on you and show up for you. “Sobriety says a lot about you,” says Tawny Lara, a sober sex and relationship writer who’s been sober for more than 5 years. “It says you’re prioritizing your mental and physical health. I wanted to have people in my life echo that. I have friends and family who aren’t sober, but I wanted them to understand what was happening in my life.”