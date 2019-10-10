NYC Sues Flavored Online E-Cigarette Sellers

Oct. 10, 2019 -- Twenty-two online sellers of flavored e-cigarettes are being sued by New York City for allegedly targeting young people through social media.

The defendants created "a public nuisance" by selling e-cigarettes to people under 21 even though such sales have been illegal in the city since 2013, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday, CNN reported.

"Preying on minors and hooking them on a potentially lethal, lifelong nicotine addiction is unconscionable," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "This lawsuit sends a message: we will do whatever it takes to protect our kids and the health of our city."

Nationwide, state and local governments have taken action to limit children's access to e-cigarettes, CNN reported.