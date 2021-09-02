By Stephanie Weaver, as told to Kate Rope

Sometimes when people talk about migraine disease, they talk about your brain being broken. I don't like to think of it that way.

I think of my brain as a Maserati. It works well under specific conditions, and I manage my attacks fairly well as long as I:

Feed it the right things

Get the right amount of sleep

Drink water regularly

Exercise consistently

Meditate

Accepting that simple fact and acting on it has been a game changer.

I've had migraines my whole life. But my attacks weren't what was considered typical, so I flew under the radar. Since they always happened when the weather changed, I just called them my “weather headaches.”

At age 53, I started having severe vertigo. I couldn't drive and I couldn't work. I found a neurologist who diagnosed me with migraine with Meniere's disease (a condition affecting the balance system in our inner ear, which usually leads to hearing loss). He sent me home with medication and a new diet to try.