If you think migraines timed to your menstrual cycle are just something you have to suffer through month after month, think again. “Menstrual migraine is a common phenomenon and there are very useful treatments to make this a more comfortable time,” says Huma U. Sheikh, MD, a headache specialist and CEO of New York Neurology Medicine.

How can I tell if it’s menstrual migraine? If your migraine starts anywhere from 2 days before your period to 3 days after, you have menstrual migraine. But you can also get migraines at other times, like when you’re ovulating, Sheikh says. Menstrual migraine attacks tend to be more severe and last longer. And you’re typically more sensitive to light around this time than with other migraine attacks. If there seems to be a connection between migraine attacks and your menstrual cycle, hormones are the likely cause. “Using a headache diary or app can be helpful in determining if there’s a clear pattern,” Sheikh says.

Why do I get a migraine during my period? It’s all about hormones. “During the course of a normal cycle, your estrogen levels rise until about day 14 of your cycle,” says Steven A. Rabin, MD, a gynecologist in Burbank, CA. That’s when you start to ovulate and make more progesterone. Around day 27 or 28, both hormones drop back down to a normal level. “The sudden drop of estrogen can trigger a migraine headache for many women,” Rabin says.