When Elizabeth Roberts-Zibbel was 39, the headaches she’d had off and on since childhood became chronic. Her usual medications couldn’t touch this daily pain. Desperate for relief, she and her family doctor began to discuss a new treatment: botulinum toxin.

You may know this drug by the name Botox, Dysport, Mybloc, or Xeomin. It’s the same injectable medication that keeps celebrities wrinkle-free.

But Roberts-Zibbel soon learned that her insurance company wouldn’t cover the cost of the injections.

“I called my insurance, and they gave me the runaround,” she says.

Her experience is not uncommon. Many people with migraine face hurdles in getting insurance approval for Botox or similar medications.

But as Roberts-Zibbel soon found out, there are a few ways to boost your chances of getting the green light you need.