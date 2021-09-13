Start out slow. “If you are a migraine sufferer, light to moderate exercise is usually very safe,” Corvin says.

Trade high-intensity activities for lower intensity options. That could be brisk walking, swimming or biking on a flat surface. Limit interval and CrossFit training to no more than once a week, Corvini adds.

Don’t get your heart rate too high if you’re exercise-sensitive. If you’re especially sensitive to exercise, you may need to keep your heart rate under 60% of its max, Schwartz suggests. How can you tell? Use this formula: (220 - your age) x .60 = 60% of your max heart rate. So, if you are 45, you want to shoot for no more than 105 beats per minute when you work out. You can check your pulse with your fingers or use a heart monitor while you sweat. If your heart rate gets too high, tone the workout down.

Avoid triggers when you work out. If light sets you off, get it done in the early morning or late afternoon and wear sunglasses. Avoid gyms with those blinding overhead lights. If lack of sleep is an issue, make sure you work out after a good night’s rest.

Normalize your routine. “Eat, sleep, and exercise at the same times each day,” Jones advises. This helps maintain your body’s natural equilibrium, which can help fend off migraines.

Fuel your body. Stay hydrated and eat protein about an hour and a half before you hit the gym, pool, or pavement to keep your blood sugar stable.

Talk to your doctor. Before you start an exercise routine, talk with your doctor. Make sure your symptoms really are migraine and not another health condition.