By Dawn Buse, PhD, as told to Keri Wiginton Headache disorders, including migraine, consistently rank among the leading causes of disability worldwide, especially for those ages 15-49. That’s a big deal. Yet people often don’t think of migraine as a significant disease. It’s often minimized and ignored. Migraine is incredibly burdensome. But less than half of people with the disease talk to their doctors about it. And only 5% of people with chronic migraine have gotten the proper diagnosis and preventive care. Stigma might be partly to blame.

What Do People Get Wrong About Migraine? There are theories about why migraine is so stigmatized. One reason is that your symptoms are mostly hidden. People don't see a cast on your arm. You’re not using a crutch; you’re not bleeding. Another reason is that, while migraine is an invisible illness, it affects people around you. You may need to withdraw to a dark room, take your medication, and sleep for a while. Your family, co-workers, or friends might have to pick up the slack.