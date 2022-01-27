By Ian Trabuco, as told to Hallie Levine I’ve been living with chronic migraines for 3 years. They began my junior year of high school. The symptoms go well beyond just a headache. When I’m in the full throes of a migraine attack, I feel dizzy, nauseous, and my whole body is achy and fatigued, as if I have the flu. Ultimately, my migraines became so debilitating that I had to leave my school. It’s taken a couple years and trials of over 10 different medications, but I’ve finally found a treatment plan that has helped. Sometimes, I can go a week or two without a single headache. Other times, they last for weeks on end. I’ve managed to make it work, despite the discomfort. I’m finishing up my senior year in high school, have been accepted into several of my top colleges, and am planning for my future. More importantly, I’ve learned that while drugs can’t always relieve the pain, the right attitude can work wonders.

The Medications in My Arsenal My older brother, Aidan, also suffers from chronic migraines, so when they first hit, we knew exactly what was happening. He was able to find almost complete relief through a combination of preventative and rescue medications. For me, it’s been a little bit harder. We’ve had to cycle through a number of treatments. Right now, I take a prescription rescue drug the moment I feel a migraine coming on. It’s a fairly new type of drug that works by blocking CGRP, which is a protein that’s released during a migraine attack. I also take an anti-inflammatory. It comes as a powder, so I have to mix it with water. Sometimes, these two drugs are enough to hold my migraine in its place. If they don’t, I have more medications in my arsenal. These include one for nausea, and another anti-inflammatory that's a nasal spray. I take all of these for as long as my symptoms last.