What if you could ask some of the nation’s top migraine doctors for advice on how to get control of your headaches? We did!

First, Stop the Self-Blame “Patients come to me and say, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t have had that glass of wine when I went out to dinner,’ or ‘I shouldn’t have stayed up so late.’ A lot of my migraine patients are type A personalities who are very successful and overachievers. I tell them it’s OK to slip up every once in a while. You can’t prevent your migraines 100%. Berating yourself only raises your stress levels, and we know stress is a top trigger of migraine.” Mary Ann Mays, MD

Drop the Extra Pounds “We’ve known for a while that people who are obese are more likely to get migraines. They’re also more likely to have chronic migraine, which means they get at least eight a month. One theory is that your extra fat cells produce inflammatory proteins that trigger these headaches. The good news is if you lose weight, research shows your migraines will improve.” Alan Rapoport, MD

Ditch the 'Headache Diet' “About 30% of migraine patients have at least one food trigger. But the list of foods that can potentially cause problems is overwhelming. Also, most of the information about food triggers is anecdotal, not based on studies. That’s why I don’t recommend that my patients go on a specific 'headache' diet or avoid certain foods. Why force them to avoid things they enjoy, when they may not even be a trigger in the first place? Instead, on the days they get a headache, I have them think back to what they’ve eaten over the past 24 hours. If any of the foods are on the trigger list, they can avoid them for a couple of weeks to see if that makes a difference.” Merle Diamond, MD