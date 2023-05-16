Diet and exercise are an important part of any health plan, but it can be especially helpful when dealing with migraines. While migraine tries to “take the fun out of life” from Michele Jordan, one of WebMD’s migraine bloggers, she knows that her best bet is sleep, a healthful diet and exercise. But she knows that sometimes you have to live your life. “I’m starting to understand the relationship between food and my body,” she says.



Video Transcript

MICHELE JORDAN: Hi, my name is Michele Jordan. I'm from Los Angeles, California. I have had migraines for over 30 years. And I am a writer.

I've figured out that if I don't get at least 7 and a half hours of sleep, the next day it's highly likely that I'll have a migraine. And so like so many things, migraine just takes the fun out of life a lot of times. So while the rest of my friends and family can pull all-nighters getting work done or stay up all night partying, I have realized that it just-- it's not a great idea for me.

Or if I do need to stay up late for whatever reason, I really have to make sure that I'm really nice to myself the next day. And I kind of take a break if I need to.

I really feel that food for me can help or hurt my migraine depending on which path I choose. I find in general that eating healthy, eating more fruits and vegetables, eating lean protein, eating healthy fats has helped limit the frequency of my migraines and sometimes the severity of my migraines.

Of course I'm human. I was raised in the South. I love to cook, and I love to eat. And so there are times when I know that I'm eating things that aren't so great for my body.

But in the moment, I make that choice. And I often regret it a day or so later, sometimes the same day. But it's helpful because I'm starting to understand the relationship between food and my body more and more. I think I'm acknowledging that it's the choices that I make that can determine how I feel the next day or the next week.