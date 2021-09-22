When you think of migraines, head pain probably comes to mind. But a migraine can feel like weakness, dizziness, or a stomachache, too. Migraine can affect different parts of your nervous system -- and it can show up in some surprising ways and from some unusual triggers. Most migraine headaches typically fall into one of two main types: with or without aura. Those without aura are the most common. But there are other types, too, and their symptoms may not be what you expect.

Hemiplegic Migraine Does your head pain come with a bonus of weak arms and legs? You could be dealing with a rare type of migraine called hemiplegic migraine. “It's not feeling like your limbs are heavy because they’re numb, or feeling clumsy -- that's common with migraine. You actually are weak,” says Robert Kaniecki, MD, director of the UPMC Headache Center in Pittsburgh. You may have problems moving one side of your body, or you may even have a droop in your face. Although this may make you worry you’re having a stroke, the head pain is the key. The combination of both headache and weakness points to a hemiplegic migraine.

Vestibular Migraine If you’re off-balance and feel like you might throw up when your head throbs, you could be having a vestibular migraine. You might even have these symptoms without a headache. “Vestibular migraine can present with (dizzy) episodes or continuous dizziness, which can feel like you are moving or on a boat,” says Deena Kuruvilla, MD, medical director of the Westport Headache Institute in Connecticut. You’re more likely to get vestibular migraines if you’ve dealt with car sickness your whole life.