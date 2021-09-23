By Puja Aggarwal, MD, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson

As a board-certified neurologist who treats migraines -- and someone who gets migraine headaches regularly -- I feel your pain.

About 2-3 times a month, I get a full-blown migraine at the back of my head. It also comes with photophobia, or light sensitivity, and floaters in my vision. When I get a migraine, it can hang on for 6-8 hours.

Between my own migraines and those I treat in my practice in Orlando, FL, I’ve become adept at managing them.

But just because certain things help me doesn’t mean they’ll help you. Different people have different types of migraine headaches, and that affects what works and what doesn’t.