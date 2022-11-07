When you have multiple sclerosis (MS), your immune system works against you. Left unchecked, immune cells attack the protective layer that surrounds your nerve fibers. Doctors used to think your immune T cells were the main culprit in this. Immune B cells, which make antibodies, were considered innocent bystanders.

That changed as scientists started to realize that the existing MS treatments worked in part by changing what B cells were doing. Would it be possible to treat MS by targeting B cells directly?

Doctors already had a way to do it: an antibody-based treatment called rituximab, used to fight a type of cancer called B-cell lymphoma. A 2008 study showed rituximab did help people with MS. After 48 weeks, people in the study had fewer brain lesions and avoided relapses, too.

The FDA approved a drug similar to rituximab, called ocrelizumab (Ocrevus), for MS in 2017. You get it through an IV once every 6 months. In 2020, the FDA approved another drug, called ofatumumab (Kesimpta), that works the same way. You take it in monthly shots at home. Doctors sometimes still use rituximab for MS, too.