Right before I was diagnosed, I had a hunch I had MS , so I started searching for information and finding out what I could do to live well with it as long as possible. I found a lot of opinions, books, and websites. I decided to follow the Overcoming MS program, which is a 7-step program that includes diet , lifestyle, and medication .

My Daily Routine

My mornings can be slow to start. My left leg is the most affected by my MS, and it can be stiff or uncooperative early in the day.

I typically roll out of bed around 6 a.m. I savor my half-caffeine coffee while reading the news and catching up with family and friends on social media, and then meditate. Then I try to go for a walk -- weather and MS symptoms permitting. Sometimes I need to do a few yoga poses first to get out the tightness.

The state of our world has created new challenges for me. There’s a lot we’re dealing with: a global pandemic, climate change resulting in devastating weather patterns and wildfires, political unrest and uncertainty, and systemic racism that has reached a tipping point. All of these have changed my life and affected my MS.

For example, I used to have a regular workout routine at the gym. Now with the restrictions, conditioning is harder. I’m dealing with more stress and more boredom, so I go to the kitchen more often and my weight has crept up. Stress has also affected my sleep. The combination of stress, lack of sleep, eating more, and less effective workouts has made my MS symptoms worse. I have more muscle spasms, more tightness, more tingles and burning in my foot, more fatigue, and more brain issues, or “cog fog.”

It sounds like I’m a mess, but I’m managing pretty well. I’ve had to adapt, like many people have. I’m learning to love -- well, at least like -- online workouts. I recognize that stress is taking a toll, so I’m trying to do more meditation and exercise. I’m still not sleeping as best I can, so I’m working with my naturopathic doctor to try different supplements.