By Patsy Wheeler, as told to Keri Wiginton

In 2019, an MRI showed lesions in my brain. I had relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), the doctor told me. This wasn’t welcome news, but at least it explained my facial numbness, double vision, and that constant room-spinning sensation.

I knew people with MS at the time, and they were fine. But I was really down and sad about my illness for a good 6 months after my diagnosis. My adult son would sometimes come home to find me sitting on the floor, crying. It’s not that I wanted to be on the ground. I’d been trying to get up, but I didn’t have enough energy to move.

RRMS almost brought me to my breaking point in those early days. But that simply wouldn’t happen now. Why? Because I’ve learned how to live properly with this disease.

My new life comes with certain limits. For example, now I know that eating poorly will leave me fatigued for days. And I can no longer focus on multiple tasks at once. But that’s OK. And being OK with not being OK has made everything in my world better.