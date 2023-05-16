May 16, 2023 – Douglas Lunsford’s son Samuel has struggled with obesity all his life.

Just before turning 14, Samuel, now 25, took part in a program at Ohio-based Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition. The program consisted of twice-weekly meetings with a nutritionist, including lessons in food portion size, what food does within the body, what foods can be used to supplement other foods, and similar topics, as well as physical exercise.

Although the program was designed for youngsters with weight problems, Lunsford also took part.

“They would exercise us and work us out,” he said.

Father and son did the program together for 2 years. Since then, Lunsford has advocated for youngsters with obesity.

“Samuel’s struggle spurred us into action,” he said.

Eventually, Lunsford helped create the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recently releasedClinical Practice Guideline for the Evaluation and Treatment of Children and Adolescents with Obesity.

Helping Create Change

According to Sandra Hassink, MD, co-author of the guideline and vice chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity, the goal was to “help patients make changes in lifestyle, behaviors, or environment in a sustainable way and also to involve families in decision-making at every step of the way.”