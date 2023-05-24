Do Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Cause Hair Loss?

May 24, 2023 -- Should you be concerned about hair loss when taking Mounjaro, Ozempic, or Wegovy for weight loss — as was recently claimed by some people on social media and reported in news stories?

The consensus among dermatologists and endocrinologists WebMD contacted is no.

It’s up to the individual to weigh the benefits of treating obesity against the risks of the therapy, including the low risk of developing temporary hair loss, says one expert.

Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy

Of these three newer medications, the FDA has approved only the drug semaglutide (Wegovy) for weight management — specifically for people with either obesity or with overweight plus at least one weight-related disorder such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol — with a dosage up to a 2.4-milligram weekly injection.

When there was a short supply of Wegovy soon after it became available, some people turned to the same drug, semaglutide, but marketed as Ozempic for type 2 diabetes, which is given in injections of up to 2 milligrams weekly, or to tirzepatide (Mounjaro). Tirzepatide is approved for type 2 diabetes in the U.S. but not yet approved for weight loss.