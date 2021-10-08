How My Cleft Palate Prepared Me for Life on Wall Street

I was born in the 1970s with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, and have undergone almost a dozen surgeries throughout my lifetime. At the time, before the age of the Internet and social media, I was unable to find role models, or foster connections with those in similar situations. It wasn’t until my twenties that I met another person with a cleft. I spent the majority of my childhood in Hong Kong, where I largely kept to myself, isolated by the social stigma associated with having a cleft.

Many would consider being born with a cleft lip and palate a setback that could have negative implications throughout one’s whole life. Looking back now, as a 30-year veteran of the finance and technology industry, I can see clearly that my cleft journey gave me the tools I needed to rise on Wall Street, in Silicon Valley, and succeed in business.

Growing up can be difficult for anyone. And it can be especially hard for cleft-affected individuals; without representation, it is isolating and lonesome. After being bullied and ridiculed by others, I was taught an important life lesson by my parents at a young age: to focus on myself and ignore what others were saying about me. I channeled my energy into improving myself through my studies and outlets like drawing comic books and Chinese painting. It enabled me to ignore what others said and focus on improving myself.

Despite the peculiar looks and constant stares, I was always reminded of the words spoken to me by my parents. To this day, I still use them as my North Star. Focusing on my studies and self- improvement, I received a finance degree from the Wharton School and an engineering degree from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania. Upon entering the workforce, my cleft prepared me well for a long career on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley by giving me what I called “rhino skin.” A mental toughness to persevere. I learned to view it as a blessing rather than a curse, because it gave me the fortitude and determination that propelled me throughout my career.