Arthritis Pain and Sleep

The pain of arthritis makes it tough for many people to get a good night’s sleep. Worse yet, tossing and turning at night can actually increase the perception of pain. “There’s a reciprocal relationship between pain and poor sleep. The poorer people sleep, the more pain they tend to be in,” says Kevin Fontaine, PhD, assistant professor of rheumatology at Johns Hopkins University. “If people with arthritis can improve the quality of their sleep, they can usually reduce their day-to-day pain.” Here are eight tips for better sleep from arthritis experts.

1. Don’t Go to Bed With Joint Pain Managing arthritis pain is important at all times, but it’s particularly crucial before bed time. “If you go to bed in pain, you’re almost certain to have trouble sleeping,” says Fontaine. Try to arrange your medication schedule so it provides peak relief around the time you want to get in bed. Avoid doing activities in the evening that cause flare-ups of arthritis pain. “Some people with arthritis find they sleep better after taking a hot shower before bed time or using an electric blanket to ease joint pain,” says Andrew Lui, PT, DPT, assistant clinical professor, University of California, San Francisco.

2. Steer Clear of Stimulants Before Bedtime It’s hardly news that having coffee or other caffeinated beverages late in the day can interfere with sleep. But many people aren’t aware of other hidden sources of caffeine, including colas and some over-the-counter pain relievers. Always check labels to make sure you’re not getting caffeine. Black tea also contains stimulants that can make some people wide awake when they want to sleep. Herbal teas in the evening are a better choice if you’re having trouble sleeping. Alcohol may help some people fall asleep, but too much can disrupt sleep halfway through the night, leaving you wide awake and tossing.