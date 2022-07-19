Most Americans Over 50 Suffer Some Type of Joint Pain (Poll)

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Aching joints are common for people over 50, but it’s still important to talk to a doctor about it rather than endlessly self-medicating, experts say.

Now, a new poll from the University of Michigan breaks down joint pain, its impact on those who responded to the survey and how they’ve chosen to react to this painful condition.

Findings from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging include that 70% of people over 50 experience joint pain at least occasionally. About 60% have been told they have some form of arthritis.

Among those who have arthritis symptoms, about 45% said they have pain every day and 49% said it somewhat limits their usual activities.

“If you are feeling joint pain frequently, or it interferes with your normal activities, you don’t have to go it alone,” said Indira Venkat, senior vice president of AARP Research. The organization was one of the supporters for the poll. “Talk with your health provider about how you are treating your joint pain and additional strategies that may help.”