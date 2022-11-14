Weight-Bearing Exercise: 8 Workouts for Strong Bones

What are the best ways to exercise and improve your bone health when you have osteoporosis? Try weight-bearing workouts to build stronger bones. Talk to your doctor and make sure the workout you choose is safe for you. Then give these latest trends a try!

1. Tai Chi

Tai chi -- a form of slow, graceful moves -- builds both coordination and strong bones. A study reported in Physician and Sportsmedicine found that tai chi could slow bone loss in postmenopausal women. The women, who did 45 minutes of tai chi a day, 5 days a week for a year, had a rate of bone loss up to 3.5 times slower than those who didn't do tai chi, according to bone mineral density tests.

2. Yoga

A study reported in Yoga Journal found an increase in bone mineral density in the spine for women who did yoga regularly. From the slow, precise Iyengar style to the athletic, vigorous ashtanga, yoga can build bone health in your hips, spine, and wrists -- the bones most vulnerable to fracture.