Living With Ovarian Cancer

Tell your doctor if you plan to conceive. If you’re planning to get pregnant, Wethington says, tell your doctor before you get any treatment. Then you can explore the options together.

“The key element is the conversation, so that the patient and the surgeon understand what the goals are and what the potential outcomes are,” she says.

A specialist, such as a reproductive endocrinologist, can provide assessment and counseling.

When Putman’s doctors found what they suspected to be an ovarian mass, they knew Putman was trying to get pregnant at the time. So they were open to all scenarios before deciding on a treatment.

“They didn't want to take that ability away from me. So that's why we kind of did like a half-surgery. They did what they could to preserve my fertility,” she says.

When surgery does result in fertility loss, it can be hard to process. Talk to your doctor or a therapist to help you through.

Surround yourself with support. Both emotional support and practical help are essential. Cancer-related fatigue may make it hard to lift things, walk around a lot, or do household work or child care. You may not be able to lift heavy things or climb stairs soon after surgery.

Local support groups can connect you with others who relate to what you're going through. Ask your family and friends for help with chores, errands, or other daily tasks while you recover.

Putman says one of the nicest things a friend did was to hire someone to clean her home while she and her husband were figuring out cancer treatment.

For Rouse, a local support group didn’t feel like the right fit to lift her spirits. So she launched a nonprofit organization called Cancer Coaching Net. “It's designed to give women the opportunity to have coaching sessions as they navigate this experience," she says.

If you’re feeling blue or finding it hard to manage everything, talk to your doctor or a therapist about it.

Ask your doctor about palliative care. Think of palliative care services as your “quality-of-life coach,” Wethington says. You get this specialized care from a team of doctors, nurses, and social workers who work alongside your cancer doctors.