Do your knees make noise? There's probably no reason for concern. Popping and cracking sounds usually aren't signs that something's wrong.

“A lot of joints crack and the knees are a really common joint to crack,” says David McAllister, MD, director of the UCLA's Sports Medicine Program. “Most people have knees that crack when they squat down or go through the full arc of motion. We generally don’t worry about cracking or popping when it isn’t associated with pain or swelling.”

Curious why your healthy knees might be making noises? As we age, the tissue that covers the bones, called cartilage, can develop uneven areas. When we squat or stand, sounds come from these rougher surfaces gliding across each other. It could also be the tissue that connects bones to other bones, called ligaments, tightening as you move, or the joint lining moving over bones.

If you have cracking or popping that does cause pain or swelling, though, see a doctor. It can be a sign of:

Meniscus tears. The meniscus is a rubbery C-shaped disc that cushions your knee and acts as a shock-absorber. It also helps spread weight evenly so your bones don’t rub together. Tears to the meniscus are often caused by sudden twisting or other things you might do while playing sports. In young people, tears usually happen during a traumatic event, but as we age the meniscus can tear more easily.