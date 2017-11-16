Rain May Not Cause Achy Joints After All

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Many people insist their joints ache more when it rains. But that popular notion might be all wet, a new study suggests.

The study of more than 1.5 million older Americans found that people were no more likely to visit the doctor with joint or back pain during rainy weeks than sunny ones.

Even among people with arthritis, there was no connection between rainfall and patient complaints about aches and pains.

The findings cast doubt on the idea that an achy knee can predict rainfall, said lead researcher Dr. Anupam Jena, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

"No matter how we analyzed it, we didn't see a relationship," Jena said.

The idea that weather affects bodily symptoms goes back to ancient times, he noted. And still today, many people firmly believe that certain weather conditions make their joint pain worse.

Rainfall, as well as humidity and changes in barometric pressure, are among the conditions that most often catch the blame.

"This is such a common belief," Jena said. And some studies, he added, have suggested there's something to it. But they have been small.

So, Jena's team took a different approach.

The researchers turned to records from more than 1.5 million Medicare beneficiaries, detailing 11 million-plus doctor visits between 2008 and 2012. They then matched that information with rainfall data from U.S. weather stations.

Overall, the study found, patients were no more likely to complain of joint or back pain on rainy days versus sunny days. Pain was indicated in just over 6 percent of patient records on both rainy days and dry days.

There was also no evidence that patients had more aches and pains when their office visit came during a week of heavy rainfall.

That was true even when the investigators focused on older adults with rheumatoid arthritis -- an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation in joints and other tissue throughout the body.

But do the findings disprove any connection between rainfall and joint pain?