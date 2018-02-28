Are Pricey Orthotic Insoles Worth It for Heel Pain?

TUESDAY, March 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- For people with chronic heel pain, costly "custom" shoe inserts are probably a waste of money, a new research review suggests.

Researchers found that pricey devices were generally no better than inexpensive store-bought inserts -- or any other "conservative" treatment -- when it came to managing plantar fasciitis.

Plantar fasciitis causes pain in the heel, due to irritation in the fibrous band of tissue that runs from the heel to the base of the toes.

People who put a lot of "wear and tear" on their feet are more prone to the condition, according to the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society (AOFAS). That includes runners and people who work on their feet -- especially without good, supportive shoes -- and those who are obese or who have very high arches or "flat" feet.

In most cases, the pain goes away within six months, and simple measures, like stretching exercises, are the best way to manage it, the AOFAS says.

Doctors also often recommend "orthoses" -- shoe inserts that support the arch and cushion the heel. The inserts range from basic, off-the-shelf supports to expensive, custom-made versions.

The evidence, however, suggests the pricey types offer no advantage, said Nadine Rasenberg, lead researcher on the new review.

"In studies, it does not seem to matter whether patients were treated with expensive orthoses or over-the-counter orthoses," said Rasenberg, a doctoral student at Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Until there's evidence otherwise, she said, people with plantar heel pain "might consider trying cheaper orthoses first."

Dr. Keith Wapner, a foot and ankle specialist who was not involved in the study, was more blunt.

"There is no reason for people to spend $300 to $500 on custom orthotics for plantar fasciitis," said Wapner, chief of foot and ankle orthopedic surgery at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.

And patients foot the bill, he noted, because insurance doesn't cover the inserts, due to the lack of evidence.

"Unfortunately," Wapner said, "this has become a cash cow for some providers."

In reality, he said, most patients do well with simple measures.