Despite Opioid Crisis, Most Patients Want the Drugs for Post-Op Pain

MONDAY, Oct. 15, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Despite a flood of news reports on the opioid crisis, many people still want the potentially addictive painkillers after surgery, a new survey suggests.

The survey, of more than 500 patients scheduled for surgery, found that more than three-quarters expected to get opioids afterward. Most also thought opioids were the most effective treatment for post-surgery pain.

But experts said that while the drugs do ease pain in the short term, they are not the only option -- or necessarily the best one.

Prescription opioids -- which include painkillers like OxyContin, Vicodin and codeine -- carry a risk of breathing suppression, overdose and possible addiction.

But even their more mundane-sounding side effects can be significant, said Dr. Asokumar Buvanendran, who chairs the American Society of Anesthesiologist's Pain Committee.

The drugs can cause constipation, nausea and vomiting, he said -- which are not trivial matters, particularly for older people with medical conditions.

So surgery patients should discuss all their pain relief options with their doctor, and balance the benefits against the risks, said Buvanendran, who was not involved in the new study.

"For more severe acute pain, opioids are effective," he said. "But the question is, are they the best choice for your surgery?"

After years of skyrocketing, prescriptions for opioids have been declining in the United States since 2012, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recently, concern has focused on the rising rate of overdose deaths from illegal opioids -- namely, heroin and illicitly made synthetic fentanyl.

Still, in 2017, doctors wrote almost 58 opioid prescriptions for every 100 Americans, the CDC says. And nationwide, about 40 percent of opioid overdose deaths involved a prescription drug.

Various medical groups say doctors should prescribe opioids sparingly for acute pain -- including after surgery. That means prescribing just a small number of pills -- usually a three-day supply or less -- at the lowest dose possible, according to the CDC.

For the latest study, researchers surveyed 503 adults undergoing surgery at their hospital. The procedures including knee or hip replacements, and back, abdominal or ear/nose/throat surgeries.