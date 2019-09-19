Steroid Shots for Painful Joints May Make It Worse

TUESDAY, Oct. 15, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Corticosteroid shots are often used to ease arthritis pain, but a new study suggests they may be riskier than thought.

Researchers found that among patients who had the treatment at their center, 8% had complications. Most often, that meant a worsening in cartilage breakdown in the joint. But a small number of patients suffered bone loss or stress fractures.

Traditionally, doctors have told patients that steroid injections might not help their arthritis pain, but are unlikely to do any harm, said senior researcher Dr. Ali Guermazi.

But that, he said, is downplaying the risks.

"We just want to make sure that we're not hiding anything from patients," said Guermazi, a professor at Boston University School of Medicine and chief of radiology at the VA Boston Healthcare System.

The study, published online Oct. 15 in the journal Radiology, is far from the first to point to risks from corticosteroid shots, however.

A 2017 study reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) is a case in point. It followed the outcomes of knee arthritis patients who received repeated injections over two years -- with either corticosteroids or a placebo (saline). Patients given steroids typically saw no pain relief, and instead showed a faster progression of cartilage breakdown in the knee joint.

So the new findings "build on a body of evidence," said Dr. Natalie Azar, a clinical assistant professor of rheumatology at NYU Langone Health, in New York City.

"This study doesn't exist in a vacuum," she said. "We've had evidence not only questioning the effectiveness of corticosteroid injections, but also showing they may have this paradoxical effect of speeding the progression of [osteoarthritis]."

Osteoarthritis is the common wear-and-tear form of arthritis, where the cartilage cushioning the joints gradually breaks down. The process can lead to inflammation, pain and stiffness; eventually, bones may start rubbing against each other, causing more joint damage and disability. In the United States alone, it affects about 27 million people, according to the Arthritis Foundation.