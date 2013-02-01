'Nerve Zap' for Pain After Surgery May Reduce Need for Opioids

By Sarah D. Collins

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An emerging technology could zap your post-op pain away — little or no opioids needed.

The technique is called percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation. It involves inserting a small wire next to a nerve and using a stimulator to deliver a mild electrical current to the affected area, interrupting pain transmission.

A team led by Dr. Brian Ilfeld, of the University of California, San Diego, tested the device in patients who were having foot, ankle or knee operations, or major shoulder surgery. The wire can be placed while the patient is awake, without need for sedation.

"It's pretty straightforward," Ilfeld said. "You numb up the skin and place the needle through that location … then you use an ultrasound machine to guide the needle towards the target nerve and about one centimeter away from it, you deploy the lead, which is inside the needle. So you essentially just withdraw the needle, which leaves the lead in place."