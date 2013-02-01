CBD: How Much Pain Relief Is Real, How Much Is Placebo?

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- CBD is all the rage, and millions of people are turning to it for a host of reasons, including pain relief.

But despite CBD's popularity and widespread use, new research finds it's actual benefits are less clear.

The bottom line? CBD -- and your expectations about whether it will help (the "placebo effect") -- can make pain feel less bothersome, but it doesn't appear to reduce pain intensity.

"CBD-induced pain relief is not just driven by psychological placebo effects, but also pharmacological action," explained study author Martin De Vita, a researcher in the psychology department at Syracuse University, in New York. "It's a little bit of both."

CBD, or cannabidiol, is usually derived from hemp, a cousin of the marijuana plant, but unlike THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) — the active ingredient in marijuana — CBD won't get you high.

In the new study, 15 healthy, pain-free volunteers participated in experiments involving their response to heat before and after receiving pure CBD oil. To tease apart the real versus placebo effect, the researchers told participants that they got CBD when they actually got a placebo, or vice versa, and conducted the experiments again.

