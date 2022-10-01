Many Doctors Uninformed on Rights of Disabled Patients

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 30 years after passage of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), many doctors still don't know how to provide accessible care, a new study finds.

"Despite the fact people with disabilities comprise 25% of the population, they often confront barriers to basic health care services such as physical examinations, weight measurement and effective communication with their physicians," said lead author Dr. Lisa Iezzoni of the Mongan Institute Health Policy Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

"To achieve more equitable care and social justice for patients with disability, considerable improvements are needed to educate physicians about making health care delivery systems more accessible and accommodating," she said in a hospital news release.

For the study, the researchers surveyed 714 U.S. physicians in outpatient practices. Thirty-six percent knew little or nothing about their legal requirements for patients with disabilities. More than 70% did not know who determines the reasonable accommodations required to provide equitable care.