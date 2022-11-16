Nov. 16, 2022 – Pain is how our bodies tell us something’s wrong, alerting us to injury or infection and helping doctors make a diagnosis. But pain is not fun, so we often try to block it using medication.

But a surprising new study led by Harvard Medical School researchers suggests that blocking acute pain may actually lead to pain in the gut.

That’s because pain may be a key part of a process that protects the gut from damage.

In the study, pain neurons in mice helped regulate the protective mucus that lines the gut, releasing more mucus in response to inflammation.

“These neurons signal to the goblet cells in the gut that make mucus,” says study senior investigator Isaac Chiu, PhD, an associate professor of immunobiology at Harvard’s Blavatnik Institute. “This is very important because mucus protects the gut barrier from potential harmful microbes and tissue injury.”

Messing with that process could lead to dysbiosis, an imbalance in the gut, paving the way for inflammation and raising the risk of painful gut conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Chiu says.